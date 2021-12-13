Holiday Beauty Picks from Beauty Specialist Karen Malcolm-Pye

Vancouver -

The holiday season is a great time to shop for deals that offer extra value.

Limited edition gift sets that often feature bonus product offerings are perfect for wrapping under the Christmas tree.

Beauty specialist, Karen Malcolm-Pye, joined CTV Morning Live with her top picks this holiday season.

Hot Tools Pro Signature 3 Barrel Waver: This easy to use styling tool creates effortless salon-quality waves at home. It features a tourmaline ceramic coating that leaves hair smoother and healthier looking.

Nivea Q10 Power gift set: This set aims to restore the skin’s youthful glow. It features five anti-aging formulas that work together for a powerful skincare routine.

Bath and Body Works: From their signature three-wick candles to skin care, this one-stop shop has plenty of holiday scents. This is a great option to find a variety of items that fit perfectly in the holiday stockings.

Peace Out Retinol Rewind Kit: This product targets fine lines and wrinkles. It delivers retinol and vitamin C to wrinkle-prone zones like crows feet and smile lines.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn about these beauty gift recommendations.