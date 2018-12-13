

CTV Vancouver





Home surveillance video obtained to by CTV News shows a man taking an eight-foot inflatable Santa Claus from a porch in Coquitlam, B.C.

The footage was captured at around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. It shows a man wearing a hooded plaid overshirt and a camo hat walk up to the decoration.

After inspecting the item for a few seconds, he finally finds a way to unplug it. He is then seen making off with the Santa Claus after letting it deflate for about a minute.

Mounties have confirmed they received a complaint about the incident, but have so far been unable to identify the suspect.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin is asking anyone who recognizes the man to come forward