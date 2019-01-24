

CTV Vancouver





A woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver last week while walking with her husband in East Vancouver has succumbed to her injuries.

Police announced the tragic update Thursday morning while putting out another call for the person responsible to come forward.

The 53-year-old victim and her husband were in a marked crosswalk at East 41st Avenue and Commercial Street at around 1:30 a.m. Friday when they saw a vehicle speeding toward them.

Police said the driver then ran a red light, struck the 53-year-old woman and continued speeding toward Victoria Drive. The victim was rushed to hospital but died the next day.

Const. Jason Doucette said evidence gathered at the scene suggests there's little question the driver knows what happened.

"Based on the information collected so far, there is no doubt the driver is aware they struck someone,” Doucette said in a statement last week. “We have pieces of your vehicle. Do the right thing and contact the VPD immediately.”

Investigators believe the vehicle is a 2000-2006 BMW X5, and that it likely sustained visible front-end damage. A grill was left behind at the scene.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run, including the location of the vehicle, is asked to call police at 604-717-3012. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.