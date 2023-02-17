Hit-and-run sends 2 pedestrians to hospital, Coquitlam RCMP searching for suspect

Coquitlam RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver whose vehicle hit two individuals while they were in a marked crosswalk on January 21.

The pedestrians were struck on Smith Street near Dogwood Ave. at 11 p.m. and ended up in hospital with serious injuries.

“The suspect's vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed,” Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The vehicle is described as a newer model white Honda sedan, or an SUV.

Coquitlam RCMP said the Honda likely has minor damage to the front and is missing its emblem from the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550,