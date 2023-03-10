Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with serious injuries: Penticton RCMP

Mounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Penticton, B.C., earlier this week that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Penticton RCMP said the incident occurred in a parking lot near 2050 Main Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pedestrian — a 19-year-old man — sustained serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

"The driver of the vehicle fled the scene with no apparent attempt to assist the victim," Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release Friday.

"Investigators cordoned off the parking lot for several hours as evidence was being gathered, which included assistance by an RCMP Collision Analyst."

The driver is described as a South Asian man with short black hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey four-door sedan that was "quite low to the ground."

Mounties added that the vehicle sustained damage to its driver's side window and possibly the windshield as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area at the time of the crash is being asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.