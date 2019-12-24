VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP say they’re continuing to investigate a hit-and-run on Monday that left a 13-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The boy was struck by a car at around 5:00 p.m. on Monday at 17th Avenue and Humphries Street, and was transported to hospital with broken bones and a concussion. The intersection is in a residential area several blocks east of Edmonds Statijenon.

The driver suspected of hitting the young boy did not stay at the scene, police say.

Police have no description of the vehicle and are asking the public for help to locate the driver and vehicle. RCMP are asking that if you were in the area between 5:00 and 5:45 p.m. and witnessed anything suspicious, such as a vehicle speeding or skidding, to contact them immediately. Police are also looking for CCTV or dash cam footage.

The public can get in touch with Burnaby RCMP by calling 604-646-9999 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.