

CTV Vancouver





Delta police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian required hospitalization for her injuries.

A woman was crossing 12th Avenue near 56 Street Tuesday night when she was hit by what witnesses described as a dark coloured Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Witnesses reported that the motorist stopped initially, but ended up driving around the woman and fleeing the scene.

She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.