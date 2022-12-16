Hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital with 'severe injuries,' Surrey RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with "severe injuries" Friday evening.

The collision occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Old Yale Road near 133 Street in the city's Whalley neighbourhood, according to a statement from Surrey RCMP.

"The suspect vehicle, a mint-green Dodge Caravan, was westbound on Old Yale Road when it struck the pedestrian," police said in the statement.

"The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on Old Yale Road from the 133 Street intersection."

Police described the victim as "an adult female pedestrian," and said she had been transported to a local hospital.

Investigators remained at the scene as of 6:30 p.m., canvassing for witnesses and video, Mounties said, adding that motorists should avoid Old Yale Road in the vicinity of City Centre Mall "for the foreseeable future."

Anyone with more information – including dash cam video recorded on Old Yale Road between 132 Street and King George Boulevard between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Friday – should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-190767, police said.