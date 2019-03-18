

Jordan Jiang, CTV Vancouver





Two pedestrians were taken to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle on Fraser Street near 20th Avenue Monday morning.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Vancouver police say the driver of the vehicle who struck the pedestrians did not stay on scene.

A 25-year-old woman from Surrey and a 35-year-old man from Vancouver were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash that occurred shortly after midnight.

The VPD Collision Investigations Unit was on scene gathering evidence, and Fraser Street has been reopened to traffic.