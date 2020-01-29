VANCOUVER -- Hoping to ensure a SkyTrain extension will be built all the way to the University of British Columbia, a major agreement between the post-secondary institution, the City of Vancouver and local First Nations is expected to be announced Wednesday.

Details of the agreement have not yet been released, but representatives from the city, UBC and the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Development Corporation are set to give an announcement shortly after 10 a.m.

Currently, the Broadway Subway Project is slated to be a 5.7-kilometre extension of the Millennium Line, from VCC-Clark Station to Broadway and Arbutus.

According the province, once the line is built, the trip from VCC-Clark Station to Arbutus Station will take 11 minutes. For the time being, riders will then have to transfer to buses to get all the way to UBC.

Construction on the extension is scheduled to begin this fall, with the line in service in 2025.