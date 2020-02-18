A South Coast First Nation and Metro Vancouver -- the federation of local governments across the Lower Mainland -- have reached a co-operation agreement covering Belcarra Regional Park, the rugged 11-square kilometre green space along the northeast corner of Burrard Inlet.

Leaders of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation say their ancestors have occupied the region -- which they know as Tum-tumay-wa-ton -- for millenniums, and it was their largest settlement.

The Cultural Planning and Co-Operation Agreement recognizes both the Tsleil-Waututh's ancestral and ongoing ties to Belcarra and its present use as a Metro Vancouver regional public park.

The First Nation and Metro Vancouver say the agreement will help them work together to protect, preserve and enhance the regional park for the benefit of present and future generations.