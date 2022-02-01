Historic $8-Million Donation Creates Tremendous Opportunities for Students at KPU's Melville School of Business
KPU’s Melville School of Business aims to provide its students with real-world skills, practical know-how and professional connections.
In 2021 the school received an $8-million donation from philanthropists George and Sylvia Melville.
Kwantlen Polytechnic University renamed their business school after the Melvilles to recognize their historic donation.
This investment will go toward scholarships, bursaries, technical equipment and many other avenues to enrich the lives of students at KPU.
Dean Stephanie Howes joined CTV Morning Live and shared that there is a tremendous advantage in being a polytechnic university.
It is able to provide students with academic excellence and hands-on applied learning.
KPU is committed to providing practical skills for career success.
The school also recently received a $300,000 donation from RBC Foundation’s Future Launch initiative. These funds will go to support the new Melville Business Strategy Internship Program at KPU.
This program creates opportunities for students to work part-time and gain paid, hands-on experience in their area of study.
This type of job experience means future graduates are already able to build their resume, expand their networks and put the skills they are learning into action.
Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more about KPU’s Melville School of Business.
