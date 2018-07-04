

CTV Vancouver





The search for three hikers who went missing at Shannon Falls this week has ended in tragedy.

The hikers were at the top of the falls with friends when they slipped and fell shortly before noon on Tuesday, according to the RCMP.

They landed in a water pool about 30 metres below, triggering a desperate rescue effort involving police, firefighters, paramedics and search crews from Squamish and Lions Bay.

Sadly, all three of their bodies were discovered late Tuesday evening with the use of an underwater camera.

On Wednesday, Cpl. Sascha Banks from Squamish RCMP said crews are still working to recover the bodies from the water.

"The terrain is extremely difficult, very dangerous, and the water flow will be heavy with the warm temperatures today, increasing the risk to those in the recovery effort," Banks said in a news release.

Until the recovery operation is complete, Shannon Falls and any trails leading to the pool system will remain closed to the public, authorities said.

The hikers' identities haven't been released, but police confirmed they were all in their 20s or early 30s, and they were all B.C. residents.