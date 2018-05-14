

Several hikers were trapped as crews battled a forest fire that broke out near Lions Bay, B.C. Monday.

Andrew Oliver, the Lions Bay Fire Chief, said the hikers were up high on a hill near Tunnel Point with the blaze burning below them.

Search and rescue volunteers and forestry workers hiked in to see if there was another trail the people can use to get back down, and most of the hikers were able to descend on their own.

Two hikers, though, were trapped above the blaze and had to be retrieved by rescuers

In all, 25 firefighters battled the blaze while two helicopters helped from the air.

Smoke from the small fire, about half a hectare or 0.005 square kilometres in size, could be seen from the road below.

Although there’s no word yet on what started the fire, crews said there’s a moderate to high fire danger rating throughout the area and are warning hikers and drivers alike to be careful.

Just saw some candling from fire above Hwy 99 north of Lions Bay. IA fire crews preparing to hover exit pic.twitter.com/iaav9yeDcb — Pete Cline (@yvrnewsphotog) May 15, 2018

Just in from #Chopper9: Some images near this forest fire burning north of #LionsBay. There are hikers in the area. @PennyDaflos will have live coverage tonight. https://t.co/xXOzcLM3yk pic.twitter.com/NjyX0xDJqM — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) May 14, 2018