Hiker stranded on Grouse Mountain cliff: North Shore Rescue
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 9:49AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019 10:03AM PDT
North Shore Rescue crews are heading to Grouse Mountain to help a woman who appears to be stranded on a cliff.
At around 9:30 on Monday, NSR posted to Twitter saying a team was being sent in to find her exact location, but added that she is on the south side of the mountain.
It's been a busy long weekend for rescue crews, who completed multiple long line rescues on the North Shore and in Lions Bay on Sunday.
At around 4 p.m., a 55-year-old man was rescued after a fall knocked him unconscious near Norvan Falls. An injured hikers was also rescued near Binkert Trail.
