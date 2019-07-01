

North Shore Rescue crews are heading to Grouse Mountain to help a woman who appears to be stranded on a cliff.

At around 9:30 on Monday, NSR posted to Twitter saying a team was being sent in to find her exact location, but added that she is on the south side of the mountain.

It's been a busy long weekend for rescue crews, who completed multiple long line rescues on the North Shore and in Lions Bay on Sunday.

At around 4 p.m., a 55-year-old man was rescued after a fall knocked him unconscious near Norvan Falls. An injured hikers was also rescued near Binkert Trail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.