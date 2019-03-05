

CTV Vancouver





SUMMERLAND, B.C. - About a month after a rock slide in British Columbia closed Highway 97 near Summerland, traffic is moving again on the only route along the west side of Okanagan Lake.

The Ministry of Transportation says the road reopened Tuesday, two kilometres north of Summerland.

The rock slide happened on Jan. 31, but crews kept the busy highway at least partially open until Feb. 2, when another rock fall forced a complete closure.

Ministry staff say the southbound slow lane, which is closest to the slope, remains closed to allow engineers to monitor the hillside for any additional movement as temperatures warm.

A 90 km/h speed limit is also in place until further notice.

More than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris were removed from the slope and the ministry built a temporary road around the site, saving area residents from long detours.