VANCOUVER -- A stretch of B.C. highway is partially closed and some homes are being evacuated due to a grass fire north of Penticton, officials say.

An alert from the province's transportation ministry says Highway 97 was initially closed Thursday morning, but is now open to a single lane of alternating traffic.

"Expect delays," the ministry posted on its DriveBC Twitter account of the incident near Sage Mesa Drive.

The RCMP say the highway could be closed for hours, and a helicopter was visible at the scene, according to Castanet.net..

Additionally, some homes are subject to "tactical evacuation" as a result of the fire. A reception centre has been set up for residents at 199 Ellis St., Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Services said in a tweet.

On Wednesday night, the BC Wildfire Service was called to another fire about eight kilometres northeast of Clinton, west of Highway 97.

That fire, as of the latest update, was estimated to be about 0.5 hectares in size.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.