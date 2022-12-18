Highway closure possible on North Shore as crews work to clear spun-out vehicles

Drivers on the North Shore are being warned of a potential highway closure and urged to stay off the roads if possible as snow blankets the South Coast Sunday.

An advisory from the province's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says closures and detours are possible on Highway 1 westbound between Mountain Highway and Lynn Valley Road.

Provincial crews, local police, and tow trucks are working to clear spun-out vehicles from the bottom of the cut to restore access.

Those without snow tires are being asked to avoid this stretch of highway altogether.

Video posted to social media Sunday morning shows traffic at a standstill.

Hwy 1 WB trying to get through North Vancouver is a disaster right now. Avoid. Holy crap avoid this. I'm stuck here for a while! 15 spunout cars trying to get to Mtn Hwy. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/xZUdn0Qbmb — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 18, 2022

DriveBC has also reported multiple stalls causing delays on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

Meanwhile, the West Vancouver Police Department is asking residents and would-be visitors to stay home because major roads have been impacted by the snowy conditions.

#WVPDNEWS: We are experiencing an abundance of wintery weather conditions. Many main streets have been affected by this weather. Please refrain from traveling via car today and stay home if you are able to. Needing to head out? Check https://t.co/UuE6YniaGg for road conditions. pic.twitter.com/gIr4dqcXKO — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) December 18, 2022

Forecasters warned an arctic front would deliver heavy snow through Sunday afternoon, with up to 15 centimetres expected in the Fraser Valley and up to 10 centimetres expected in parts of Metro Vancouver.

"Due to the rapid cooling through the day due to the arctic front, wet exposed surfaces on roads and sidewalks could freeze rapidly and become hazardous," Environment and Climate Change Canada wrote early Sunday morning. "Exercise extra caution if out driving, or walking."

A full list of current weather warnings is available on the weather agency's website.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel