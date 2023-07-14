Highway 8 reopens after closure due to mudslide

This photo, submitted by Gary Abbott, shows debris on Highway 8 on Thursday, July 14, 2023. This photo, submitted by Gary Abbott, shows debris on Highway 8 on Thursday, July 14, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener