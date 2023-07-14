Highway 8 closed due to mudslide
A highway in B.C.'s Interior remains closed due to a mudslide, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge shut down Thursday around 8 p.m. due to "debris on the road," according to Drive B.C.
The ministry said Friday night that there is no estimated time for the highway’s reopening.
“Once given the go-ahead from the geotechnical review to confirm it is safe, crews will begin clearing the highway for public passage,” it said in a statement.
The roughly 70-kilometre stretch of road in the Nicola Valley has still not been permanently or completely repaired following catastrophic flooding in 2021.
Flooding from the Nicola River damaged the road in 32 different places and a total of seven kilometres of two-lane asphalt highway were completely washed away
The route was closed for 361 days, effectively cutting off First Nations and communities from the rest of the province and forcing many to leave their homes.
“Highway 8 will be rebuilt to a higher climate resiliency standard. Work is underway across several ministries to address long term climate-related factors impacting this corridor,” transportation officials said Friday.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
BREAKING | Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
Horse euthanized following chuckwagon race at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized Friday night after it got hurt during the seventh heat of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
Vancouver Island
-
Watchdog releases details of fatal police shooting of Indigenous man near Tofino
Julian Jones, a 28-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht man, was shot and killed by Mounties on the Opitsaht reserve on Meares Island on Feb. 27, 2021.
-
'It's going to be a very difficult summer': Greater Victoria film industry shaken by Hollywood strike
Thousands of film and television workers in Greater Victoria are on edge Friday, one day after unionized American actors joined film and television writers on the picket lines.
-
New Highway 14 lanes near Sooke to open
The B.C. government says two new lanes of Highway 14 near Sooke are expected to open Friday, as the highway improvement project nears completion.
Calgary
-
Federal funding shortfall leads to layoffs and massive waitlists at Calgary Centre for Newcomers
A stoppage in federal funding for the Calgary Centre for Newcomers (CNF) has resulted in the agency being forced to lay off more than 60 of its employees as the surge in inflation drives demand for services even higher.
-
Disappointed Western Canadian travelers discover bitter truth about airfares that seemed too good to be true
A bunch of would-be Alberta globetrotters woke up Friday morning to a few airfares that sounded too good to be true.
-
Edmonton
-
'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father
The family of a man who was killed outside an Edmonton transit centre earlier this week is remembering him as a loving father and an active member of the community.
-
Outdoor comedy festival postpones Friday show due to smoky skies, but show set to go for Saturday
The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (GOCF) was forced to pivot yesterday, moving its Friday lineup to Saturday due to smoky skies.
-
Miette Road in Jasper remains closed after it's declared unsafe
Parks Canada announced that Miette Road in Jasper will remain closed for the time being pending delivery of a report.
Toronto
-
Ontario to recoup COVID-19 loans from doctors by deducting their OHIP payments
The Ontario government says it plans to recoup loan payments issued to doctors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by deducting the amounts from their OHIP payments.
-
Mississauga readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest at city hall
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
-
Ontario driver surprised to find insurance won't cover $2K in damage after tire falls off car
Ontario drivers pay some of the highest insurance premiums in the country and if your car gets damaged, you might assume your insurance policy will cover it – but that may not be the case.
Montreal
-
'A celebration of pop culture': 60,000 fans expected at Montreal Comiccon this weekend
Jedis, superheroes, Vikings and video game characters took over the Palais des congres on Saturday for the second day of the Montreal Comiccon, which organizers expect will attract 60,000 visitors this year.
-
Police investigating after Montreal women report suspicious man asking to pose for nude photos
Two Montreal women are sharing their story about a man who they say approached them on the street posing as a photographer and then asked for nude photos. Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into the complaints.
-
Vehicle caravan protests Quebec French-language law in Montreal
A caravan of vehicles is cruising through Montreal on Saturday protesting Quebec's French-language law, Bill 96.
Winnipeg
-
Fargo police officer killed, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- One police officer was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota, that also left the suspect dead, police said. A witness told The Associated Press that she saw a car crash and police standing around before gunfire broke out.
-
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba
A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.
-
Digital mystery game combines tech and history at Saskatoon museum
A digital mystery game is gaining popularity at Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum (WDM).
-
Regina
-
'They've got our full attention': Riders prepare for re-match with Calgary
The Saskatchewan Roughriders, 3-1, will take on the Calgary Stampeders, 1-3, on Saturday night for their second of three meetings this season.
-
City of Regina completes Lewvan Drive improvements
The Lewvan Drive improvements have been completed five weeks ahead of schedule, according to the City of Regina.
-
Regina man $100,000 richer after winning Lotto Max draw
A Regina man is $100,000 richer after winning a Lotto Max draw.
Atlantic
-
RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robbery
Police in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.
-
Moncton hosts inaugural International Buskers Festival
Moncton’s inaugural International Buskers Festival is underway this weekend, bringing three days of free entertainment to the downtown core.
-
Goats steal the show at local yoga class
Blossom Grove Farm in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., has found a creative and unique way to encourage people to come out and get active with the help of four-legged yoga instructors.
London
-
Charges laid after vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River
A 16-year-old is facing charges after their vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
-
Dozens of bikes hit the road in a memorial ride for Aiden Curtis
More than 60 members of the London Motorcycle Riders group and their friends hit the road around Elgin County in memory of the 11-year-old St. Thomas boy who was killed.
-
Crowds flock to Dundas Place for food and fun amid South Asian Culture Festival
Dundas Place was filled with vendors and food samplings for a 4-block stretch Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
-
Rain doesn't damper 'Pride in the Park'
The mood was still a celebratory one downtown at the Sudbury Community Arena as the thunderstorm rolled in – even rain couldn't damper 'Pride in the Park' as the city's Pride celebration was moved indoors.
Kitchener
-
Crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital
A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital after a crash on Chilligo Road, between Kitchener and Guelph.
-
Home needed for dog with terminal cancer
The Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth Humane Society are hoping someone can offer a home to Maisy, a dog with a terminal cancer.
-
HPHA response to multiple ER closures this weekend
Emergency rooms will temporarily shut down this weekend in the towns of St. Marys, Clinton and Wingham. Once again, staffing shortages are to blame.