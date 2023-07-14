Highway 8 closed due to mudslide

A highway in B.C.'s Interior remains closed due to a mudslide, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge shut down Thursday around 8 p.m. due to "debris on the road," according to Drive B.C.

The ministry said Friday night that there is no estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

“Once given the go-ahead from the geotechnical review to confirm it is safe, crews will begin clearing the highway for public passage,” it said in a statement.

The roughly 70-kilometre stretch of road in the Nicola Valley has still not been permanently or completely repaired following catastrophic flooding in 2021.

Flooding from the Nicola River damaged the road in 32 different places and a total of seven kilometres of two-lane asphalt highway were completely washed away

The route was closed for 361 days, effectively cutting off First Nations and communities from the rest of the province and forcing many to leave their homes.

“Highway 8 will be rebuilt to a higher climate resiliency standard. Work is underway across several ministries to address long term climate-related factors impacting this corridor,” transportation officials said Friday.