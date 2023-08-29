Highway 1 reopens through Fraser Canyon, drivers warned to expect 'lengthy' delays

A stretch of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has reopened after a 12-day closure due to an out-of-control wildfire.

On Tuesday, the route between Lytton and Boston Bar opened to traffic, but the province is still warning drivers to expect delays and brace for the possibility of another sudden closure.

The highway was closed when the Kookipi Creek fire exploded in size on Aug. 17. Provincial crews have now cleared hazards including dangerous trees, loose rocks and downed hydro lines.

"Drivers will experience lengthy delays along this route, with single-lane-alternating traffic through the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction project, and possible lane closures for fire-related repairs and maintenance," a media release from the Ministry of Transportation says.

Alternate routes between the Lower Mainland and the Interior include Highways 3, 5 and 99. Those who do travel along Highway 1 are advised to make sure they have water and food on board and a full tank of gas or a fully charged EV battery.

The Kookipi Creek fire is still burning out of control and its size is estimated at 16,961 hectares. A number of evacuation orders and alerts are still in effect due to the blaze.

"Drivers are advised that this section of Highway 1 could be closed at any time should conditions warrant," the statement from the province says.

"This includes the possibility of proactive closures during rainfall to ensure the safety of travellers as the fire-damaged hillside may shed runoff and debris."

Last week, Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento in the Shuswap also reopened after a wildfire-related closure.