VANCOUVER -- A collision involving a pedestrian closed a stretch of Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C., for much of the afternoon Wednesday.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed eastbound between Prest and Gibson roads following the crash, which police said happened shortly before noon.

The RCMP advised the public of the closure in a brief statement, which did not include the pedestrian's condition.

They have not provided details on how many vehicles were involved, and are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

They're looking for more information about the crash, including dash cam video.

The road reopened around 5:30 p.m., according to DriveBC, which advised drivers to expect "heavy delays" as congestion cleared.