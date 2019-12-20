VANCOUVER -- Crews have cleared a rockslide that closed down Highway 1 south of Boston Bar on Friday morning, but two other routes out of the Lower Mainland remain blocked off.

DriveBC said traffic is moving in both directions on Highway 1, giving drivers who are heading into the B.C. Interior for the holidays a way out following a morning of road closures.

Crews are still dealing with crashes that have shut down Highway 3 in both directions near EC Manning Provincial Park and Highway 5 northbound between Hope and Merritt.

There's another route into the interior via Highway 99, though various sections are subject to DriveBC warnings due to fog and slushy conditions.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.

