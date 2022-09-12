Highway 1 remains partially closed near Hope, B.C., due to wildfire

Drivers wanting to head east near Hope, B.C., were warned Monday that lane closures were still in effect on Highway 1 due to a wildfire.

As of Monday morning, the Flood Falls Trail fire burning southwest of Hope was an estimated 520 hectares. Officials believe the blaze, which was discovered on Sept. 8, is human-caused.

"Due to hot, dry conditions, increased fire behaviour will be visible today. This fire is burning is very steep terrain presenting access challenges for ground crews. Helicopters are focusing on bucketing the east and west flanks of this fire," an update from BC Wildfire Service said.

"This fire is highly visible from the community of Hope and Highway 1. Highway 1 will continue to see increased smoke and visibility issues."

As a result of the fire, eastbound lanes of Highway 1 remained closed for about 32 kilometres. The closures were in effect from Exit 138 at Bridal Falls Road to Flood Hope Road.

Eastbound traffic was detoured by Highway 9 to Highway 7. Westbound lanes remained open.

Multiple properties were placed under evacuation order Sunday, including some in the Laidlaw area and the District of Hope. Maps of the affected areas can be found on the Fraser Valley Regional District and District of Hope websites.

As of Monday, 78 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, along with seven helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.