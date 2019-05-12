

A section of Highway 1 has been shut down for all of Sunday afternoon and into the early evening hours because of a single-vehicle crash in Langley.

Authorities said a collision at 264th Street closed the highway from that exit to the 273rd Street exit.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It said the collision happened shortly after noon Sunday.

Drivers are being told to detour at Mt. Lehman Road. There are no indication as to when the highway will reopen.

The highway was re-opened shortly after 7 p.m.