Highway 1 crash: Drivers warned to expect delays near Abbotsford, multiple lanes blocked

Drivers taking Highway 1 through Abbotsford, B.C., were warned to expect delays Thursday morning due to a crash.

DriveBC posted about the incident at about 9:30 a.m., saying emergency crews were on scene in eastbound lanes just before Mt. Lehman Road.

"Expect delays due to heavy congestion," DriveBC warned, adding that both the left and centre lanes were blocked.

Few details were given while an assessment was underway, but reports from the area suggested a truck had ended up in the centre median. No details on what may have caused the crash were provided.

Earlier in the day, at about midnight, drivers were warned to avoid unnecessary travel in the Lower Mainland due to snow.

"Winter weather conditions causing multiple vehicle incidents along the major routes," an advisory from DriveBC said on social media.

"Snow is falling and sticking, only travel if you and your vehicle are prepared."

However, traffic cameras from the area near the Abbotsford crash showed the roads were clear of snow at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.