High winds to hit B.C.’s south coast
Published Saturday, May 2, 2020 9:47AM PDT
Downtown Vancouver is pictured in the background as a Canadian flag blows in the wind at the Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver, B.C., on March 24, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada is warning high winds will hit the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria Saturday afternoon.
In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says winds will rise to 30 to 60 km/h late this morning or early evening, but wind speeds could rise to 40 to 60 km/h, with gusts of up to 80 km/h later this afternoon.
The high winds should ease by Saturday evening, according to Environment Canada.