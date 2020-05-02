VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada is warning high winds will hit the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria Saturday afternoon.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says winds will rise to 30 to 60 km/h late this morning or early evening, but wind speeds could rise to 40 to 60 km/h, with gusts of up to 80 km/h later this afternoon.

The high winds should ease by Saturday evening, according to Environment Canada.

