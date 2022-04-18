High winds force closure of Grouse Mountain on Easter Monday

Grouse Mountain is seen in this undated image. (Grouse Mountain/Twitter) Grouse Mountain is seen in this undated image. (Grouse Mountain/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home

Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener