High traffic, staffing issues could result in lengthy wait times for passengers at BC Ferries this weekend

Before the peak rush of Labour Day long weekend traffic began, BC Ferries already announced delays and cancellations as a result of crew availability issues.

Thursday night’s 6 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Victoria was cancelled due to a crew shortage on the Coastal Celebration. As a result, the return 8 p.m. sailing from Victoria to Tsawwassen was also cancelled.

Also, Thursday night’s 8:30 p.m. sailing from Nanaimo (Departure Bay) to Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) was delayed one hour and 30 minutes due to a staffing issue.

Vehicle reservations throughout Friday are sold out from popular routes including Tsawwassen to Victoria, Victoria to Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen to Duke Point. Reservations are nearly sold out from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo and vice versa.

Approximately 50 per cent of deck space is allocated for reserved vehicles on major routes during busy weekends, though that number can vary, according to the BC Ferries website.