

Spencer Harwood, CTV Vancouver





A man has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase through the Fraser Valley Thursday evening.

Surrey RCMP learned of a possible assault-in-progress in a white BMW sedan travelling westbound towards Chilliwack on the highway.

The vehicle was eventually tracked down by a Lower Mainland Police Dog Service officer in Chilliwack, but when he attempted to pull the driver over, the BMW reversed, smashed into the officer's vehicle, and sped off down the highway towards Langley.

Police say they suspected the assault victim was still in the BMW and deployed a spike belt across the highway.

The driver was arrested near 232nd street, while the BMW was town away after blowing both back tires.

The passenger was found safe in the car, while the driver will appear in court later today.