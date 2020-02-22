VANCOUVER -- New Westminister police say Moneca Remillard is still missing, and as more time goes by, police and her friends and family are increasingly concerned about her wellbeing.

Remillard was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 19, near Royal Columbian Hospital. She is described as a 5'10" white woman who weighs around 125 lbs. She has shoulder-length curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a red jacket over a light-coloured sweater, blue jeans, brown hiking boots, and a light blue ball cap.

Remillard doesn’t have access to a car and is currently homeless, police said. She may be camping in parks or on trails.

Police are asking the public to help locate Remillard "to ensure her well-being," and are asking anyone who knows where she is, or has any information that could help find her, to call 911.