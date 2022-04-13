'High-risk sex offender' who didn't return to halfway house wanted Canada-wide: Vancouver police
Police say a "high-risk sex offender" is wanted Canada-wide after he didn't return to his halfway house earlier this week.
According to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department, 55-year-old Kenneth Kirton hasn't been seen since Monday evening. The VPD said Kirton was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and is serving a 10-year supervision order.
"He is a declared dangerous offender and has been monitored by the Vancouver Police Department’s High Risk Offender Unit since March 2020," the VPD's statement said.
Kirton has previously been reported missing by police multiple times. Last June, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest after he didn't report to his halfway house.
Months before that, Kirton went missing for a couple days, police said in a statement issued in March 2021.
Police describe Kirton as 5'6" and weighing 160 pounds. He has short, black hair and brown eyes. Last time he was seen, Kirton was clean-shaven and was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes. He has several tattoos, police said.
Anyone who sees Kirton or has information about where he might be should call 911.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
BoC interest rate hike will limit purchasing power of homebuyers: expert
With the Bank of Canada increasing its target for the overnight rate by 50 basis points, one expert says this will lead to a decrease in housing affordability for homebuyers.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
COVID-19 vaccines in national stockpile starting to expire as uptake slows
Health Canada says almost 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines held in a national inventory have expired since January.
How to know if you've been reinfected with COVID-19
With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.
Trudeau welcomes talk of Russia's action in Ukraine as genocide
Justin Trudeau says it is "absolutely right" that people are describing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide. The prime minister says there are official, legal procedures for determining whether a genocide is occurring.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | West Shore RCMP seek owner of lost photos
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are looking for the owner of a USB drive containing several photographs that was recently turned in at the detachment.
-
Man presumed dead, woman in hospital after incident on Nanaimo sailboat
A 58-year-old woman is in hospital and a 59-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after witnesses called police about an argument on a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Cirque du Soleil to perform 7 shows in Victoria
The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria will be abuzz this spring with the arrival of Cirque du Soleil's OVO, an acrobatic celebration of the beauty and biodiversity of insects.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
-
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
-
City of Calgary lays 49 charges against home building company, director and agents
Failing to comply with the Safety Code Act of Alberta could result in massive fines and possible jail time for the sole director and two agents acting on behalf of a Calgary home building company.
Edmonton
-
14-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in northwest Edmonton hit-and-run
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for witnesses after a 14-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.
-
LIVE at 11:30
LIVE at 11:30 | Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, 13 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
What is wastewater actually telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
What is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
-
Where can I get prescription antiviral COVID-19 pills in Ontario?
More than 1,700 pharmacies in Ontario will be dispensing the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients with a prescription.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, says public health ahead of update
In the face of a deteriorating health situation related to COVID-19 in Quebec, interim National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is expected to provide an update on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
-
Quebec COVID-19 cases rise, 12,764 health workers absent from work
Quebec reported another rise in COVID-19 infections Wednesday as 12,764 health-care workers were off the job for virus-related reasons.
-
12-year-old dies after being hit by bus in Longueuil
A 12-year-old child has died after being hit by a bus in Longueuil.
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
LIVE AT 12 PM | Winnipeg police to announce historic sexual assaults involving football coach
Winnipeg police are set to release details regarding historic sexual assaults involving a football coach.
Saskatoon
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon's own superhero, Rush Hulk, walks off into the sunset
Among all the lives Kelvin Ooms has touched performing as Rush Hulk, the late Jett Reis is one who stands out.
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Regina
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting: police
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in Halifax Tuesday night.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
-
Masks required in Nova Scotia public schools until May long weekend
Students and staff in Nova Scotia will need to continue wearing masks in public schools until at least the long weekend in May.
London
-
TVDSB says no to a local mask mandate amid staff shortages
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is feeling the strain with hundreds of employees currently absent because of illness or exposure.
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian-involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
London youth charged after property damage to a school
A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage to a school in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Storms prompt weather alerts across northern Ontario
From winter storm warnings in the northwest to rainfall warnings in the northeast, most of northern Ontario is under a weather alert.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killed
A fourth-year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by a pickup truck and killed in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
-
K-W Oktoberfest planning for parade, bigger Festhallen in 2022
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.