'High-risk sex offender' who didn't return to halfway house wanted Canada-wide: Vancouver police

Kenneth Kirton is seen in this undated image supplied by the Vancouver Police Department. Kenneth Kirton is seen in this undated image supplied by the Vancouver Police Department.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to know if you've been reinfected with COVID-19

With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener