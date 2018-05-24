

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are searching for a sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house Wednesday night.

Richard Darren Rondeau was convicted of sexual assault and other crimes, and has been assessed as having a high risk of reoffending.

The 33-year-old is currently serving a five-year, 10-month sentence after being convicted of assaulting a 17-year-old girl he met at a house party.

The offences, including forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by choking and uttering death threats, were committed in Winnipeg in 2011.

Police said the girl was grabbed from behind, taken to a secluded area and thrown to the ground. She was sexually assaulted, then taken to three more locations, where she was assaulted again, investigators said. She made multiple calls to 911 before police found her.

During trial, Rondeau claimed the encounter was consensual. He was known to police and had recently been released from jail at the time of the attack, the court heard.

Rondeau has been described as 5-8 and 165 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who sees Rondeau or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.