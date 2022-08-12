High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after leaving halfway house, VPD says

Vancouver police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender released from prison Friday morning has gone missing from his halfway house in the city.

Tony Okanase, 39, was released from Mountain Institution – a medium-security federal prison in Agassiz – and reported to the halfway house, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

"He then checked out and hasn't been seen or heard from since," police said.

Okanase is now wanted Canada-wide, the VPD said, adding that he has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003 and is considered "a high risk to the public."

Police released a photo of Okanase, who they describe as a six-foot-tall, 190-pound man with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that depicts a maple leaf and stars and stripes. He also has a tattoo of a bear paw on his chest and tattoos of symbols on his neck, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey and green cargo shorts and black shoes with white soles, according to the VPD.

Police ask anyone who sees Okanase or knows his location to call 911 "immediately."