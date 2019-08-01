

Police in Vancouver are asking for the public's help to locate a high-risk sex offender they say failed to return to his halfway house on Thursday.

According to police, 47-year-old Dale Rolland Alexander is now unlawfully at large and wanted Canada-wide for breaking his long-term supervision order.

The VPD said Alexander is a two-time federal offender who has completed a jail sentence for offences including sexual assault, kidnapping and uttering threats.

He was last seen on Thursday, investigators said.

Alexander is Metis, about 5'10" and weighs 175 pounds, according to police. He has a shaved head, blue eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black track pants, grey runners and a grey backpack.

Police say anyone who sees Alexander or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.