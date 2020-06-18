VANCOUVER -- A sex offender who corrections officials say is of high risk to reoffend is moving to Vancouver.

Frank Skani is a federal offender who is serving a 10-year long-term supervision order – an option available to Canadian courts to extend the length of time an offender is supervised by Corrections Canada after their initial sentence is complete.

The 42-year-old's offences include sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement, Vancouver police said in an advisory Thursday.

He's also been convicted of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, and credit card theft.

Police say he "poses a significant risk to women in the community."

Skani will be living under several conditions, including that he live at a supervised correctional residential facility.

He cannot consume, possess or purchase alcohol or illicit drugs, and must report all relationships with women to his parole officer.

He cannot have access to pornography or other sexually explicit material, nor can he own or have access to any device that would allow unsupervised internet access.

He can't be in the company of sex workers, or nearby, and can't have any inappropriate contact with women, including brushing up against them or unwanted touching.

He can't go into private dwellings or places like hotels, motels and single-room occupancy residences without permission from his parole officer, and can't be near any teenage girls under the age of 16.

Anyone who sees him in violation of any of his conditions is asked to call 911.

Skani is described by police as 5'9" and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a Harley Davidson/angel tattoo on his chest, police say, and more tattoos on his upper right arm and forearms.

He's been reported to use aliases including Jason Christopher Atkinson and Jason Christopher Skani.

He's also alleged to have used the names Frank William Skanie, William Frank and Frankie William.