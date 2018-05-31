

Vancouver police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender who "poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of teenaged and adult women" is living at a halfway house in the city.

According to a statement released Thursday, 67-year-old Brian Keith Solberg was convicted of forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and several other "related offences."

He is currently serving a four-year sentence for breaching the conditions of a peace bond ordered by the court after the end of his previous sentence.

"The Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Mr. Solberg as continuing to present a high risk for sexual and general reoffending," police said

Solberg is described as a white man with greying brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-11 and weighs 218 pounds.

The convicted sex offender is required to abide by several conditions of his statutory release, including that he report all relationships with women to his parole supervisor, not meet with sex workers and frequent areas where they're likely to be present and not consume, buy, or possess any alcohol or drugs. Solberg is also barred from entering any business that primarily sells alcohol and from associating with anyone he knows to have committed a crime.

Anyone who sees Solberg violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911.