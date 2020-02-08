VANCOUVER -- A high-risk offender who was living in Abbotsford has moved to Mission.

RCMP have issued a public interest warning about Taylor Dueck, who was released from prison on Feb. 3. Residents of Abbotsford were warned on Feb. 3, but on Feb. 8 police issued a second warning, saying Dueck is now living in Mission.

Dueck, 25, has a criminal history that includes two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault with a weapon.

He's about 5' 11", weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He's been placed under several court-ordered conditions including not possessing or consuming controlled substances, not having any weapons and obeying a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

If anyone sees Dueck breaching these conditions, they're asked to contact their local police agency right away. The Mission RCMP detachment can be contacted at 604-826-7161.