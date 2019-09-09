

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A man who is serving a federal sentence on charges of accessory after the fact for murder, assault and aggravated assault with a weapon did not return to his Vancouver halfway house over the weekend, local police are warning.

Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis, 26, was last seen on Sunda at 2:45 p.m. He was seen leaving his halfway house, which he said he would not be returning to.

He is currently serving a sentence of six years, six months and 17 days.

Checkosis is described as Indigenous, 5'10" tall and 160 pounds. He has black-brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, grey athletic pants, black baseball cap and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Checkosis or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 immediately.