High-risk offender didn't return to halfway house, Vancouver police warn
Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis did not return to his halfway house, Vancouver police say. (Photo submitted)
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 1:57PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 3:27PM PDT
A man who is serving a federal sentence on charges of accessory after the fact for murder, assault and aggravated assault with a weapon did not return to his Vancouver halfway house over the weekend, local police are warning.
Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis, 26, was last seen on Sunda at 2:45 p.m. He was seen leaving his halfway house, which he said he would not be returning to.
He is currently serving a sentence of six years, six months and 17 days.
Checkosis is described as Indigenous, 5'10" tall and 160 pounds. He has black-brown hair and brown eyes.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, grey athletic pants, black baseball cap and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who sees Checkosis or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 immediately.