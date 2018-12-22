

UPDATE: Vancouver police have Edward Vincent in custody after receiving a tip from the public.

A federal offender is wanted Canada-wide after he failed to return for his curfew.

Edward Vincent, 45, is a federal offender on statutory release and was supposed to return to his Vancouver halfway house just after midnight Saturday.

Vincent is described as an Aboriginal man, 5'9" tall and 270 lbs. He has brown eyes and short, dark hair. He has several tattoos, including "Manitoba" written on his right arm, "warriors" on his left arm, a devil head on his upper back and a spider on his chest.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hoodie, black boots and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Vincent or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.