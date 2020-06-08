VANCOUVER -- Police are searching for a missing man last seen Thursday in pyjamas.

Shawn Johnson's last known location was on Sherbrooke Street in New Westminster at 12:30 p.m.

The location is close to Royal Columbian Hospital.

The New Westminster Police Department has provided few details about his disappearance, but said they believe he has no phone, no money and no way of contacting his family.

In a statement Monday about his disappearance, officers asked the public for help to find him and "ensure his well-being."

He is in need of medication, police said.

The NWPD describes Johnson as white and 5'10". He's about 160 pounds, and was last known to be wearing pink pyjamas.

He has been known to visit Richmond, police said.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 911.