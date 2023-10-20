'High-profile' U.S. fugitive arrested in Creston, B.C., RCMP say

Mounties in the Kootenays say they arrested a "high-profile" fugitive from the United States in their jurisdiction Friday.

Cole Levine, who is wanted in the United States on rape, attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges, was reported to be in the Creston Valley, Creston RCMP said in a news release.

"Levine was a top priority fugitive in the United States," the release reads.

Upon being alerted that Levine was in the area, frontline officers "immediately responded" to the 1600 block of Northwest Boulevard in Creston, police said.

There, they found Levine and arrested him without incident. He remained in custody Friday evening.

"This was another outstanding response and performance by Creston detachment’s frontline team," said Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, commander of the detachment, in the release.

"I am proud of my officers for their excellent work on this file and arresting such a dangerous individual."

Mounties are now working with the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. authorities to return Levine to that country.