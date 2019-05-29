Oak Street was closed for several blocks in both directions near 49th Avenue after a high-impact crash that left one driver in hospital with life-threatening injuries overnight.

Police say a northbound Mercedes SUV heading up Oak collided with a westbound Honda Civic that was on 49th around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A Surrey man behind the wheel of the SUV sustained life-threatening injuries, but amazingly, two women from the Honda Civic were not badly hurt.

Both of those women, who are in their 20s and from Vancouver, were treated for minor injuries on scene and did not need to be taken to hospital.

The wreckage of the SUV and car remained on the street Wednesday morning, with the debris field leaving a trail of car parts scattered on the road for more than a block.

"From talking to one of our collision investigators, they said this is one of the bigger scenes they have seen, with debris scattered throughout, including a utility pole that was severed," said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

A lamp standard was sheered off at the base in the course of the collision. Trolley wires were also knocked down and will require repairs.

It appears the SUV travelled more than a block after the crash, coming to a stop closer to Oak and 47th Avenue. The car involved remains up on the sidewalk closer to Oak and 49th.

"At this point we are able to say speed appears to be a factor in this," said Robillard. "We are still trying to determine what lead to it."

The vehicles were not stolen.

Vancouver police have spent the morning taking measurements and photos at the scene as they piece together what happened.

It appears there may be a traffic camera in the intersection where the two vehicles collided.