

Cecilia Hua , CTV News Vancouver





Jetlines, a planned low-cost airline, took to the skies to protest pricey airfare and what the company calls a “lack of competition” in the Canadian airline industry.

In a video posted on YouTube this week, 18 skydivers jumped out of four planes holding up signs that say “Taking off in Canada is a rip-off,” and “Do your job, Competition Bureau."

Jetlines CEO Javier Suarez argued the reason Canadians pay some of the highest airfare in the world is because the industry is dominated by two major airlines, Air Canada and West Jet, which control 85 per cent of the domestic market.

“We know Canadians are fed up as there are between five and six million passenger trips per year by land over to the U.S. each year to fly on U.S. low cost carriers, based out of northern US airports, that in many cases only operate from those airports due to the robust Canadian passenger traffic," he said in a statement.

Suarez also argued that duopoly makes it difficult for other airlines to break into the market.

“Over the past decade, several airlines have attempted and failed to make it… Canada’s Competition Bureau has done little to rectify this issue,” the CEO said in a statement.

Jetlines organized the protest to draw attentiont to a petition that will be presented to the bureau calling for "fair airfare."

The carrier said it expects to be putting passengers in the sky by the end of the year.

“We are also getting ready to start hiring pilots, cabin crew members as well as other personnel needed for us to start and grow the airline,” said Saurez.