VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'High-dollar' items stolen in Facebook Marketplace thefts, Richmond RCMP say

    Facebook Marketplace is shown in the Facebook app on a phone in Toronto on Monday, July 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston Facebook Marketplace is shown in the Facebook app on a phone in Toronto on Monday, July 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston
    Share

    Richmond RCMP have issued a public warning following a pair of "sleight-of-hand" thefts targeting sellers on Facebook Marketplace.

    Authorities said the perpetrator arranged to meet the sellers in person, then counted out cash and placed the money into an envelope – only to swap it for an envelope full of paper when the buyers were distracted.

    The items that were stolen include "high-dollar" products, including Sony electronics and designer bags from Dior and Chanel, Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

    Insp. Mike Roberts, operations officer of the Richmond detachment, recommended that anyone buying or selling items online arrange to meet in a public location, preferably one with security cameras.

    Many police departments have designated areas for these kinds of meet ups.

    "Consider it a red flag when a buyer or seller refuses to meet at such a location," Roberts said in the release.

    The inspector also urged sellers to be wary of buyers swapping out cash surreptitiously.

    Authorities believe there are more sleight-of-hand thefts related to Facebook Marketplace that haven't been reported yet, and urged any possible victims to come forward.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News