An annual event that transforms one of North Vancouver's busiest streets into a giant slide has been cancelled due to high operating costs.

Fun City Sliders, the company behind the activity, announced the cancellation on its website a week before the street party was scheduled.

"The high cost of delivering the event meant it was not feasible to proceed," a post online said.

"This has been a very hard decision to make and was not taken lightly."

The company apologized to those who'd bought tickets, saying refunds could be expected in the next seven to 10 days. Money will be credited to the payment card on record.

The 1,000-foot slide down Lonsdale Avenue is part of Fun City Festival, which has also been cancelled. The city wrote it could not keep the event afloat without the main draw.

"Sorry folks," the City of North Vancouver said in a post on its website.

"We know this is disappointing news for the community and we’re disappointed too."

The city used the cancellation as a reminder of another event scheduled in North Vancouver the following weekend. The grand opening of the Shipyards is scheduled for July 20, and includes a water park, entertainment, market and family zone.

North Van also had to cancel a Friday family movie night due to weather.

"A Wrinkle in Time" was to play in the plaza, but rain in the forecast means the screening will be postponed to a later date.