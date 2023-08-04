Hiccup on first day of long-weekend travel for BC Ferries

Tsawwassen, B.C. -

At the start of the August long weekend, a ferry had to be pulled out of service.

BC Ferries spokesperson Karen Johnston said the Queen of Surrey had a propeller issue, impacting the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route Thursday night.

The Queen of Coquitlam swapped schedules to limit the impact to passengers, Johnston said.

The 42-year-old vessel had its propeller repaired overnight and was back in service Friday morning.

Earlier in the week, BC Ferries President Nicolas Jiminez acknowledged issues are inevitable.

“The question isn’t, 'Is it going to happen?' It’s, 'How quickly can you react when it happens?'” he said.

NEW VIRTUAL WAITING ROOM

Over the last two long weekends, there were website outages, preventing people from making reservations online or on the BC Ferries app.

Last week, BC Ferries also posted about non-existent long waits.

On Friday, the corporation launched a new function on its site.

“This is a new feature on our booking site, when it hits a maximum of 200 people that are making reservations on that site, a virtual waiting room will kick in,” Johnston explained.

“The virtual waiting room is is the antidote to, you know, having the system become unstable because there's a lot of people on there trying to make reservations.”

Over the August long weekend, more than 580,000 passengers and 210,000 vehicles are expected.