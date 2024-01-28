Here's why one psychiatrist says decluttering will reduce stress

Do you have too much clutter in your home or office? It could be making your life more stressful according to a psychiatrist from Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Marietta Van Den Berg, who also serves as SMH’s Site Medical Director, says clutter can affect stress and anxiety levels as well as productivity.

“Your brain does not perform well when there’s a lot of clutter around and this is because your brain is constantly filtering out stimuli, whether it’s visual or sound or physical stimuli,’ Van Den Berg said.

She said when we can’t make decisions about what we need or don’t need, we end up with clutter and develop decision fatigue.

“The clutter has an effect on your ability to make decisions. So clutter is fundamentally avoided decisions,” she explained.

She said there are several common types of clutter including aspirational clutter. This includes clothes in your closet that you’ve had for years because you intend to lose weight, or the craft and hobby supplies that you think you might use one more time.

She suggests when you’re ready to declutter, start small.

“When you want to start clearing your clutter, pick a small area of your life,” said Van Den Berg.

“Remember when you pick up something you can’t just put it down somewhere else. You have to make a decision about it. You have to ask yourself is the price of ownership equal on the scale of the usefulness of this item in my life. Is it serving me?” she said.

Van Den Berg said decluttering is hard, but by reducing clutter, you will ease the stress in your life.