Here's why a Vancouver brewery is planning to put someone's pet on its labels

A B.C. brewery is offering pet lovers a chance to have a photo of their furry friend featured on the label of a limited-release beer in a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for a Canadian charity.

Veterinarians Without Borders/Vétérinaires Sans Frontières Canada launched its "Animals and Ales" contest last week in partnership with two breweries, one of which is Vancouver's Luppolo Brewing Co. Photos can be uploaded online and in order to vote, a donation is required: five dollars gets five votes.

“This is such a fun way to celebrate animals and those who love them, while also honouring and supporting veterinarians who take care of our non-human friends and family members,” said Charmaine Brett, executive director at VWB/VSF, in a news release.

“By partnering with two Canadian breweries, we are continuing in the spirit of lifting each other up by encouraging pet owners to celebrate their beloved pets while simultaneously helping animals and communities, worldwide, that otherwise have no access to animal care.”

The charity's work includes responding to areas stricken by war and disaster to help ensure animal welfare, as well as training people to care for farm animals and pets in communities where there are no veterinarians. Their volunteers work in remote Northern communities in Canada as well as in Ukraine and nations in Asia and Africa, according to the organization's website.

The contest runs through May 16, and professional portraits are not allowed to be submitted.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with such an amazing organization," said Anique Ross, co-owner of at Luppolo Brewing Co., in a statement.

"As animal lovers, (as our spoilt brewery dog, Shelby, will attest), we couldn’t say no to such a fun contest for a great cause," added Ross.

The winning pet will appear on cans of an IPA called "Zest in Show." The winner will receive a four-pack of the beer and three runners-up will get a set of custom coasters with their pet's picture on them.

On Wednesday, the front-runner in the Vancouver contest was a retired sled dog named Takhini who is living with a rare form of cancer. Other entrants in the Top 5 included a one-eyed Frenchie named Josephine and a tiny Yorkie with a "mighty attitude" named Chewbacca.

Three cats were in the Top 10, a bowtie-wearing ginger tabby named Jasper, a blue-eyed rescue named Ollie, and a grumpy-looking Persian named Hobbes.

More information is available online.