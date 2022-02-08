Here's what the B.C. government identified as priorities in the 2022 throne speech

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin delivers the speech from the throne speech at Legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin delivers the speech from the throne speech at Legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberal MP breaks ranks over pandemic policies

A Liberal MP spoke out on Tuesday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial governments' pandemic policies, and politicians' handling of the ongoing trucker convoy protests. Joel Lightbound, the Louis-Hébert, Que. MP, held a press conference on Parliament Hill where he said that he thinks those concerned about COVID-19 policies have 'legitimate concerns' that should not be dismissed.

'Freedom Convoy' raises millions on new crowdfunding platform

The 'Freedom Convoy' is gaining traction on a new crowdfunding platform after GoFundMe shut its doors on the movement. As of Tuesday afternoon, the group had raised more than US$6.3 million from 69,661 donors on GiveSendGo, which describes itself as the '#1 free Christian crowdfunding site.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener